Portland, OR

Portland homeless encampments banned in wildfire risk areas

By CBS News
 5 days ago

▶ Watch Video: Oregon Governor Kate Brown says record heat wave “a harbinger of things to come”. People experiencing homelessness in Portland, Oregon, will no longer be able to camp in certain “high risk” areas of the city after the Portland City Council approved new fire safety protocols on Wednesday. The ban aims to lower the risk of accidental fires ignited at homeless encampments amid a devastating wildfire season, local commissioners said.

