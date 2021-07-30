Ten unique Airbnbs, vacation rentals, and more in the Blue Water Area

From lake houses to downtown apartments, entire farms and private islands, St. Clair County has its fair share of incredible — and incredibly unique — places to stay for a night, weekend, or even longer. And as we enter these dog days of summer, we thought we’d take a tour of the region and its hundreds of vacation rentals, ideal for visiting friends and family or even a “staycation” — for those craving a little change of scenery. It was tough to limit this list to just ten properties, but we think it offers a fair representation of the different types of vacation rentals available here on the Thumb Coast.