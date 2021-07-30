Jay Bilas reacts to Miles McBride being drafted by the Knicks

On Thursday night, West Virginia guard Miles McBride heard his name called in the 2021 NBA Draft, being taken in the second round by the New York Knicks with the No. 36 overall pick. This is likely a pick that will get a lot of praise, as McBride was projected by nearly every expert as a mid to late first round pick. ESPN's Jay Bilas doesn't do mock drafts, but he was on the call for the draft tonight, and he was audibly excited about the pick, reacting in real time.