Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hollifield: Looking back at another failed project

By Scott Hollifield
Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipating in three Zoom calls and attempting to change a flat tire in a gravel parking lot in 94-degree heat can knock the column-writing urge right out of a fellow. Enjoy this lightly edited piece from more than 20 years ago which shows my home improvement skills haven’t, well, improved.

thefranklinnewspost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Concrete Slab#Back Yard#Condominium#Southern Living#Australian#Gm#The Mcdowell News
Related
carrollcountycomet.com

Looking Back

From files of Carroll County Comet, Journal-Citizen, Hoosier Democrat, Delphi Journal, the Flora History website and the Carroll County Historical Museum. 10 YEARS AGO Fifteen teams and 150 individuals took part in the Flora Community Club’s Fire Truck Pull at the 4-H Fair. The winner was Climatek, with a best time of 16.90 seconds. Climatek donated its winnings to the […]
Hickory Daily Record

Scott Hollifield: Readers swarm with bee-sting advice

In the dog days of summer, when the column-writing inspiration wanes, I like to dig into the reader mailbag. In the prehistoric days, before technology ruled the Earth, the friendly neighborhood postal worker brought cards and letters from readers who were either tickled pink or shocked and appalled by what they read under my byline.
myhorrynews.com

A look back at Loris history as the city celebrates another birthday

More than 125 years of history make up Loris — filled with years of farming, timber and the turpentine industries — bringing it to where it is today: a city with a population inching close to 3,000. The city of Loris is turning 119 years old on Monday, but its...
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

9 Secret Storage Spots That Are Already in Your Home

Passports, jewelry, cash, and other important valuables are typically kept at home, maybe tucked into a bedside table drawer or in a small safe. While items may be protected in a locked safe, a safe can be easy to find and it’s often possible to break into a password-protected or key-operated safe. Knowing this, thieves may grab the entire safe and worry about opening it later. To help improve the security of your valuables, consider stashing them in one of these 9 secret storage spots around the home.
Interior Designdwell.com

This Norwegian Wood–Wrapped Tiny Home Was Built for Freedom

Norske Mikrohus’s latest design is clad in sustainable spruce—and it will take you anywhere you want to go. When David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, set to work on their most recent project, their goal was to provide an environmentally friendly alternative to the standard-size home. "We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions," David says. The result is Tind—a wood-wrapped house on wheels that measures 70 square feet and starts at $90K.
Interior DesignHouzz

5 Bathroom Design Features Everyone Should Consider

Homeowners have a lot of design choices when it comes to remodeling a bathroom. And that can make it hard to know where to focus attention and money. So recently Houzz senior editor Mitchell Parker asked 50 home design and building professionals on Houzz what bathroom features they always recommend to homeowners. In this episode of Houzz TV Live, he shares five ideas those pros say everyone should consider.
Gardeningnonpareilonline.com

Create a garden pond

The soothing sound of running water and scent of floating flowers in a pond can help you create an outdoor living space to escape the hectic noise and commotion of daily living. A garden pond can add a tranquil atmosphere and be a focal point in a landscape plan or tucked away as a quiet retreat. When you’re considering a location, choose a level area that gets good sunlight and is nearby or within an easy reach of a water spigot for filling the pond.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

planted staircase penetrates exposed concrete construction in tokyo by mamm design

Mamm design has renovated a 33-year-old bookbinding factory into a four-story residence with an integrated office in tokyo, japan. in this project, the architects refrained from redesigning the structure, proceeding only to dismantling several pre-existing elements. the resulting construction presents an interesting blend of old and new characteristics, while concrete, brick, wood, and a new planted ‘green staircase’ complete the materiality palette of the project.
Penn, PAbutlerradio.com

Officials Looking For Another Missing Horse

Local law enforcement is asking for help in finding a horse that was removed from the Renfrew area. According to a posting on the Penn Township Police Department Facebook page, a Halflinger Mare either went missing or was stolen late last month from a property along Meridian Road. No damage...
hunker.com

Why Do People Put Foil on Their Windows?

Ever drive down the road and spot a house with tin foil covering its windows? While the shiny silver panes might look a little unusual, there are actually a few very good reasons they exist — putting tin foil (also known as aluminum foil) in your windows keeps your house cooler, darker, and more private. Perfect for a sweltering summer.
Washington, DCWashingtonian.com

A Mysterious New Insect Is Feasting on DC-Area People and Making Them Think They Have Bed Bugs

Bad news, Washington! There’s another new, invasive critter making people crazy, and this one might be even grosser than the cicadas. City and suburban Facebook groups and Nextdoor are, um, crawling with photos of the mass destruction the mysterious creatures are inflicting on their juicy flesh, as posters to the forums desperately try to crowdsource the culprit.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $284,900

Great offering! You will fall in love with this stunning five bedroom three and a half bathroom home conveniently located in the beautiful Cedar Falls, Iowa! From its great spaces to its tremendous curb appeal, this home is a rare find! Step inside the main level to be greeted with a grand foyer with ceilings that extend to the upper level! This main level floor plan allows for a large living space, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and an office area! The main living space comes complete with a gas fireplace and seamlessly flows into the dining room which is located conveniently next to the kitchen! This kitchen boasts vast counter space, beautiful dark cabinetry, and a large center island that allows for additional seating! Right off the entry is an office/den space that includes custom built-in cabinetry and a storage closet. Head to the upper level and find that there are three bedrooms with excellent closet space, a master suite and a full bathroom! The master suite comes packed with space that flows well and makes living easy! With windows that give the room great light and an open feel into the master bathroom, you will be impressed that it has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! The lower level features an additional family/living room, as well as a bedroom and an additional full bathroom. You will also find great space for storage! This home also features a three stall attached garage, main level laundry, and a stunning concrete patio in the back! This one is a must see - Act quickly!
LifestyleTree Hugger

Please Don't Build Fairy Doors Along Trails

The first time my children ever encountered a fairy door along a hiking trail, they were enchanted. Tucked into the bottom of a tree with space between its arched roots, the tiny rounded door suggested a secret world—one inhabited by fairies and other magical beings. They crouched down to study it, reached out to touch it with a fingertip, and came away feeling as if they'd picked up a bit of the fairy dust themselves.
Franklin News Post

8 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $1,235,000

Custom Built upscale home In the heart of SW County with privacy w panoramic views of the city lights and Mountain ranges. Renovated 2019 Upscale appliances in the main living area with an open floor plan and folding glass doors opens for outdoor living. - you feel part of the view. A luxurious masters suite offers views from the Jacuzzi, a passthrough fireplace and a walk in closet. All Main level bedrooms have attached full baths. The lower level consist of two in-law suites with completely independent living including kitchen and laundry generating $2,500 per month through Air BNB. Around the bend of the driveway, hidden from view is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in SW county. Whole house Generator new roof 12/2020 - much more. Reasonable offers will be considered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy