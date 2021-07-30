Hollifield: Looking back at another failed project

Great offering! You will fall in love with this stunning five bedroom three and a half bathroom home conveniently located in the beautiful Cedar Falls, Iowa! From its great spaces to its tremendous curb appeal, this home is a rare find! Step inside the main level to be greeted with a grand foyer with ceilings that extend to the upper level! This main level floor plan allows for a large living space, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and an office area! The main living space comes complete with a gas fireplace and seamlessly flows into the dining room which is located conveniently next to the kitchen! This kitchen boasts vast counter space, beautiful dark cabinetry, and a large center island that allows for additional seating! Right off the entry is an office/den space that includes custom built-in cabinetry and a storage closet. Head to the upper level and find that there are three bedrooms with excellent closet space, a master suite and a full bathroom! The master suite comes packed with space that flows well and makes living easy! With windows that give the room great light and an open feel into the master bathroom, you will be impressed that it has a dual vanity and a walk-in closet! The lower level features an additional family/living room, as well as a bedroom and an additional full bathroom. You will also find great space for storage! This home also features a three stall attached garage, main level laundry, and a stunning concrete patio in the back! This one is a must see - Act quickly!