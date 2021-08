Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards may seem like an unlikely pair, but they go way back. While Kyle Richards is currently most well-known for her role on the Bravo hit "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," she dabbled in the Hollywood acting pool, starring in plenty of hits when she was little, including "Little House on the Prairie" and "Halloween" alongside Curtis, per IMDb. It's clear that her career in drama transpired from acting to reality television because there have been plenty of drama-packed moments between Kyle and other "RHOBH" members and her own sister, Kim Richards is included in that mix.