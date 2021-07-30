Pet of the week: Mandy

Mandy, a 5-year-old silver tabby, came to Cat Tales because her owner passed away. She is very confused as to why she is in a shelter and not in her home. Due to losing her owner and being a shelter she is very shy. However, she would love nothing more than to be in a quiet home with you where she can be petted and get affection. When you reach in her cage to pet her she starts drooling and melts into your hand. She is so happy to receive love. Mandy has patellar lunation. Her knees can sometimes come out of joint and can be painful. She will start taking Gabapentin soon for the pain and should continue this treatment. Mandy needs a quiet home with someone who will give her time to adjust. She has been through a lot. Visit http://www.CatTalesCT.org/cats/Mandy, call 860.344.9043 or email: info@CatTalesCT.org. Watch our TV commercial: https://youtu.be/Y1MECIS4mIc.