Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pet of the week: Mandy

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandy, a 5-year-old silver tabby, came to Cat Tales because her owner passed away. She is very confused as to why she is in a shelter and not in her home. Due to losing her owner and being a shelter she is very shy. However, she would love nothing more than to be in a quiet home with you where she can be petted and get affection. When you reach in her cage to pet her she starts drooling and melts into your hand. She is so happy to receive love. Mandy has patellar lunation. Her knees can sometimes come out of joint and can be painful. She will start taking Gabapentin soon for the pain and should continue this treatment. Mandy needs a quiet home with someone who will give her time to adjust. She has been through a lot. Visit http://www.CatTalesCT.org/cats/Mandy, call 860.344.9043 or email: info@CatTalesCT.org. Watch our TV commercial: https://youtu.be/Y1MECIS4mIc.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Dane, WIChannel 3000

Meet the Pet of the Week: Ripley

Ripley is a mix between a Great Dane and a lab. About a year old, she’s a sweet and cuddly girl who’s great with people and other animals. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Moonlight

LebTown is featuring a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pet is Moonlight, owned by Lois Herr of Mt. Gretna. For the Pet of the Week photo, Moonlight wanted to wear a festive Fourth of July bow,...
Greenville, NCWITN

Pet of the Week: The Bird Litter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is a full litter!. All of the puppies in the Bird Litter are looking for their forever homes. The litter name suits them, as the puppies are named Bluebird, Dove, Chickadee, Jay, Robin, Sparrow and Wren.
PetsWiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Cricket and Ezzy

Cricket is a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees mix surrendered due to her owner’s declining health. She’s very shy, looking for a home with patience as she continues to learn. She’s housebroken, loves to hang outdoors and prefers a quiet home with no children. She’s ok with cats and ok with the right dog. Multiple meets needed so she can get to know you before adoption. She’s spayed and current on vaccinations.
PetsWHNT-TV

Pet of the week: Captain Rex

Captain Rex is a cool dude in search of his forever shipmates. At one and a half years old, this black and cream guinea pig loves soaking up ALL of the cuddles. He’s super friendly, and like every pet, really enjoys his treats and hay. He has always been the...
Smithtown, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Shelter Pet of the Week: Blazer

This week’s shelter pet is 1-year-old Blazer who is currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. Blazer assimilated himself into a local feral cat colony several months ago. He was so sweet and outgoing, the caretaker assumed he had a home, but Blazer continued to show up for food daily.
Petscounty17.com

Pet of the Week: Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown is a happy, hyper dog with lots of energy and love to give. He was previously featured as a Pet of the Week in early June but still hans’t found his perfect fit for a forever home. Are you his match?. He is a smart and eager to...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

KSRO Pet of the Week: Sheena

Meet our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Sheena. She is a two year old Siberian Husky Mix. Sheena is young old but has already experienced a lot. She arrived as a stray to another shelter and was soon transferred to us. She came to us a trembling, fearful girl too scared to even stand up or eat. She has slowly began to trust and open up to us, and has shown some improvement at her foster home, especially with the guidance of her foster dog brother, but we know she will do much better in her forever home with her forever people. Sheena LOVES toys and would love a big basket of them to play with. We just know that she will blossom in a calm home with a very predictable schedule.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

Pet of the Week: Meet Katniss

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. Today's Pet of the Week is Katniss and like her namesake protagonist in The Hunger Games,...
Lebanon County, PAlebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Franklin and Smokey

LebTown is featuring a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pets are Franklin and Smokey, owned by Hope Wentling of Lebanon. Franklin is a 6-year-old Australian shepherd mutt. Franklin loves to nap, hike, play outside, and wrestle...
Clark County, OHSpringfield News Sun

Clark County Pet of the Week

Raven is licking her chops thinking about having dinner in her new, furever home. Raven is around 3-4 years old and weighs in about 70 lbs. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for $22 as she is the Clark County Dog Shelter Pet of the Week. To schedule a meeting, call 937 521-2140. Raven is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED.
Petsmainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Hilary, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association cat named Hilary. Hilary is currently our longest cat resident and has lived at NHA since April 21. She is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair/Abyssinian mix who weighs 8 pounds. Hilary is shy and a bit slow to come out of...
Petsrepublictimes.net

Nadia | Pet of the Week

Nadia is very timid and unsure when you first meet her but after a short time of learning who you are, she is a sweet girl. She gets along with dogs, would do best around adults only, and is not a fan of other cats. This beautiful long haired girl is eight years old and looking for a quiet, calm place to call her forever home. Could that be yours?
PetsTahoe Daily Tribune

Pet Network Pet of the Week: Sunny

Pet Network, in collaboration with The SPCA or Northern Nevada, rescued three dogs from a partner shelter in California that was evacuating animals close to wildfires. Pet Network was able to take in these adoptable animals and they are all now available for adoption at their shelter in Incline Village. As a result of this collaboration, The SPCA of Northern Nevada now has additional capacity in their shelter to protect animals threatened by current and future wildfires. For more information please visit the organization’s social media and website. We are excited to feature Sunny for this week’s Pet of the Week, stop by Pet Network today to visit Sunny!
Bowie, AZArizona Daily Sun

Pets of the Week: Bowie and Nagini

An entire month separated the arrival of Nagini and Bowie, but nothing can separate these two now! They are a bonded, male/female pair that cannot wait to get out of the shelter and into their dream home. Bowie is about 2.5 years old and Nagini is just shy of 2...
Petsruralradio.com

Ashley- PHS Pet of the Week

What’s not to love about a beautiful calico with large, intense eyes? Ashley is very observant and can spot somebody with love to give from a mile away! This active and energetic girl enjoys scratches on her ears and gentle butt rubs, she will even give you kisses! This sweet little lady is more than ready for her forever home so come on down and meet her!
Petssanclementetimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Perseus

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Little Rock, ARthv11.com

Mimosa | Pet of the Week

Mimosa is an 18-month-old pup who walks great on a leash and loves to play! She's available for adoption from the Little Rock Animal Village.
Petsrepublictimes.net

Froto | Pet of the Week

Hey! My name is Froto! I am a pretty shy and calm guy. I am still working on coming out of my shell a bit. I do good with other dogs but I like to keep to myself and sniff around. I would love to learn more tricks and go on more adventures to help me not be so shy around new things. I enjoy being outside and getting lots of affection from my humans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy