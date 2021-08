GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville is coming off a season in which the Devils won six out of their last seven regular season games. The Greene County squad carried that momentum into the postseason in which it nearly knocked off reigning state champion Elizabethton, but fell 24-20 in the first round. The Greene Devils averaged nearly 40 points a game last season and don’t be surprised for the same type of offensive output.