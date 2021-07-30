Are you getting a Switch OLED?

Square Enix has released NEO: The World Ends with You for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It is also due out for PC via Epic Games Store later this summer. NEO: The World Ends with You transports players to the bustling streets of Shibuya, as they step into the shoes of protagonist Rindo and take part in the life-or-death battle for survival known as the “Reapers’ Game.” Rindo is joined by many stylish and memorable characters, who together explore the heart of Tokyo to uncover the mysteries behind this sinister game.