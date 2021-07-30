Are you getting a Switch OLED?
Sure, it’s no Switch Pro, but the Switch OLED will hit store shelves with a snazzy white Joy-Con, a better kickstand, and a crisp OLED screen later this year. Many fans were rightfully disappointed to see Nintendo put so little oomph into a hardware revision of the Switch, especially considering how far behind the system lags behind its competitors in terms of raw power. However, many others are excited to experience Switch games with a more vibrant screen and a slightly sleeker system. Where do you stand? Are you grabbing a Switch OLED?www.nintendoenthusiast.com
