Loggerhead Sea Turtles Killed By Vessel Strikes

MSU College of Veterinary Medicine students and staff partnered this week with members of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport to release six critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico. Among those involved with the turtle rehabilitation and return to the sea were, from left, Dr. Shanna Marroquin, CVM radiology resident; McKinley Owens, senior majoring in wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture; Brandy Graves, senior majoring in veterinary medical technology; Ashley Beyer, second year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine student; Dr. Alison Lee, CVM board-certified veterinary radiologist; Dr. John Thomason, CVM board-certified veterinary internal medicine specialist with daughters Rosie and Virginia Grace; and Kiera Reardon, second year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine student. Click here for more photos.