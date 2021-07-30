Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Loggerhead Sea Turtles Killed By Vessel Strikes

capenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoaters are being urged to be on alert for sea turtles in southeastern Massachusetts waters after five loggerhead sea turtles were killed by vessel strikes in the past month. Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, the federally designated responder to sea turtle strandings in the region, says five is an unusually high number of sea turtle fatalities for a period of about three weeks. The strandings occurred in Harwich, West Falmouth, Pocasset, Westport and Scituate.

www.capenews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Sea Turtles#Loggerhead Turtle#Leatherbacks#Wellfleet Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Edisto Island, SCwalterborolive.com

TWO-HEADED SEA TURTLE

This rare two-headed baby sea turtle was found in a nest at Edisto Beach State Park last week during a routine nest inventory. The loggerhead sea turtle was safely released into the ocean by trained volunteers. According to information posted via social media on July 24th by Edisto Beach State Park, the hatchling was found on July 21st by a volunteer sea turtle patrol during a nest count. The two-headed sea turtle is the result of “genetic mutation,” according to the post. The baby turtle was released safely into the ocean.
Gulfport, MSmsstate.edu

Saving Sea Turtles

MSU College of Veterinary Medicine students and staff partnered this week with members of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport to release six critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles into the Gulf of Mexico. Among those involved with the turtle rehabilitation and return to the sea were, from left, Dr. Shanna Marroquin, CVM radiology resident; McKinley Owens, senior majoring in wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture; Brandy Graves, senior majoring in veterinary medical technology; Ashley Beyer, second year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine student; Dr. Alison Lee, CVM board-certified veterinary radiologist; Dr. John Thomason, CVM board-certified veterinary internal medicine specialist with daughters Rosie and Virginia Grace; and Kiera Reardon, second year Doctor of Veterinary Medicine student. Click here for more photos.
Edisto Island, SCPosted by
WRAL News

Two-headed baby sea turtle found along SC beach

Edisto Island, S.C. — Workers and volunteers at Edisto Beach State Park recently came across a two-headed baby sea turtle. WMBF News reports they were conducting a normal inventory of turtle nests when they noticed three loggerhead hatchlings -- and one had two heads. According to experts, it’s the result...
Englewood, FLyoursun.com

A new generation learns to protect sea turtles

ENGLEWOOD — Zoe Bass has been walking the beaches of Manasota Key for years as part of a near-daily commitment to studying and protecting sea turtles, their nests and their tiny hatchlings. This year, another Zoe Bass, who is 7, has been joining her grandmother, looking for new nests, signs...
Animalstexasstandard.org

Budget Cuts Threaten Sea Turtle Program

Texas is home to one of the most endangered populations of sea turtles in the world: the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle. The Kemp’s ridley is a resident of the Gulf of Mexico. The turtles lay their eggs either on beaches in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, or across the border on South Padre Island.
Animalswhdh.com

Sea turtle patrol team discovers 2-headed hatchling at beach

A sea turtle patrol team made a rare discovery while taking inventory of a nest at a beach in South Carolina last Wednesday. Members of the patrol team dug down to determine the success of a nest by counting hatched and unhatched eggs at Edisto Beach State Park and found a two-headed hatchling.
Englewood, FLyoursun.com

As nesting slows, hatching speeds up for sea turtles

ENGLEWOOD — As August begins, the pace of sea turtle nesting appears to be slowing down, while the pace of hatching nests is speeding up. The official sea turtle nesting season extends from May 1 to Oct. 31. But into August, the activity on local beaches shifts from mother turtles crawling ashore for nest-laying to baby hatchlings emerging from those nests and heading to the Gulf of Mexico.
Palm Beach County, FLinflorida.com

Loggerhead Marinelife Center & Archie Carr Center Launch Sea Turtle Protection Zone in Jupiter

JUNO BEACH, FL – July 29, 2021 – On Tuesday, July 27, Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) and the Archie Carr Center for Sea Turtle Research (ACCSTR) at the University of Florida launched the Sea Turtle Protection Zone (STPZ) in Palm Beach County. The STPZ is geared to protect sea turtles from unintended boat strikes during nesting season between March 1 and October 31.
Animalscapecoralbreeze.com

FWC releases new manatee and sea turtle decals

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently released the new 2021-22 manatee and sea turtle decals. The waterproof stickers feature two different designs and are a fun way for people to directly support research, rescue and management efforts that conserve the species and spread awareness about the challenges they face.
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Program: Adaptation works for sea, land turtles

Whether it's a giant sea turtle making his way through the ocean or a tiny box turtle crawling across your front yard, all these reptiles have several things in common. They have adapted to the conditions in their environment, but they share several characteristics, said Alyssa Rodriguez, educational specialist at the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks. Rodriguez led the Turtle Time video, available this week through the Tahlequah Public Library on its Facebook page.
Miramar Beach, FLMysuncoast.com

Good Samaritans work to free sea turtle from fishing line

SOUTH WALTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of good Samaritans jumped into action after noticing a sea turtle in distress. South Walton Fire District Lifeguard Jack Nabers initially noticed the animal while on duty Sunday near Miramar Beach. After swimming out to the turtle, he quickly realized the animal was entangled in an entire fishing pole.
AnimalsPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount library shares the world of Sea Turtles

FAIRMOUNT — The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive, is supporting the concept of conservation by adopting a Sea Turtle from the Sea Turtle Conservancy this summer and focusing lessons around this theme. During the month of July children will have the opportunity to follow online instructional videos and participate in a live Zoom lesson about Sea Turtles. This is a unique opportunity for summer learners.
Florida StateUS News and World Report

Florida Keys Sea Turtle Participates in Tour De Turtles

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital has been fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released from a Keys beach to join the 14th Tour de Turtles, a marathon-like race that follows long-distance migration of sea turtles over three months. The...
Alabama StatePosted by
OBA

First Sea Turtle Nest of 2021 Hatches in Alabama

(OBA®) - Fort Morgan, AL - Alabama's first sea turtle nest to hatch took place in Fort Morgan on Tuesday, July 27th. The Fort Morgan Share the Beach volunteers posted the details below... We are happy to announce that we had the 1st turtle babies to the water for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy