Loggerhead Sea Turtles Killed By Vessel Strikes
Boaters are being urged to be on alert for sea turtles in southeastern Massachusetts waters after five loggerhead sea turtles were killed by vessel strikes in the past month. Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, the federally designated responder to sea turtle strandings in the region, says five is an unusually high number of sea turtle fatalities for a period of about three weeks. The strandings occurred in Harwich, West Falmouth, Pocasset, Westport and Scituate.www.capenews.net
