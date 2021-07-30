Cancel
Bourne, MA

Bourne Police Logs - July 23-27, 2021

capenews.net
 5 days ago

The following are excerpts from the Bourne Police Department logs dated Friday, July 23, through Tuesday, July 27. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Scenic Highway at 4:50 PM. All three vehicles were headed in the direction of Sagamore when the crash occurred. Police reported that the driver of a gray 2012 Honda Odyssey and the driver of a blue 2012 Ford Edge slowed for traffic. The driver of a black 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck rear-ended the Ford, which then crashed into the rear of the Odyssey. No one was hurt in the crash. Police identified the driver of the pickup as August Jones, 42, from Vorheesville, New York. Mr. Jones was issued a citation for following too close.

www.capenews.net

Comments / 0

