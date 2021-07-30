Cancel
Public Health

Mobile COVID Clinic For Group Testing - Letter

 5 days ago

Last May in a letter to the editor the author suggested a Mobile COVID Clinic for Bourne. Currently back-to-school options of a face mask and spacing for COVID protection are being considered. But variants are seen to be more contagious. The aim would be a proactive way to help manage...

