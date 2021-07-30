Mobile COVID Clinic For Group Testing - Letter

PROVIDENCE — A committee that helps oversee the state-run hospital system is asking the McKee administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers there. Eleanor Slater Hospital’s healthcare workforce was 47 percent vaccinated against COVID-19 at last check, according to figures from the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. That’s lower than the rate at which Rhode Island adults have been fully vaccinated, 72 percent, and lower than the state’s biggest private hospital systems: 70 percent of Lifespan employees have been vaccinated through its own clinics, and the real number is likely higher because people may have gotten vaccinated on their own. At Care New England, 76 percent are vaccinated against COVID-19.