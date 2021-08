The Vincennes Urban Enterprise Association Board Rules Committee discussed a possible set of guidelines for assistance at a session yesterday at City Hall. The committee will recommend a set of 13 different stipulations, to be included as part of an application for assistance from the U-E-A Board. The major discussion centered around length of time between applications; selling the property for profit within five years of getting the assistance; and the ability of applicants to stay at the meeting while their request is discussed.