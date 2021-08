Dozens of law enforcement vehicles and a few hundred officers converged on Hazlehurst last Wednesday to show their respects for one of their fallen. Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Department Investigator Duane Kirby was laid to rest following long battle with cancer. As the funeral procession, led by the flashing blue lights of dozens of law enforcement vehicles followed by vehicles transporting family, friends and co-workers, made its way to Riverside Cemetery in Lumber City, traffic stretched as far as the eye could see. U.S. flags on all county properties were lowered to half mast Wednesday in remembrance of Kirby.