Barnstable County, MA

Buy Fresh Buy Local Program Has Been Connecting Cape Residents With Local Produce Since 2008

By KATIE GOERS
capenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe message can be seen all over Cape Cod: Buy Fresh Buy Local—but it is far more than just a saying. It is an entire program designed to bring local food to local people. While buying fresh produce at a farmers’ market is an surefire way to support members of the program, so is buying a cup of coffee at Snowy Owl, grabbing a bouquet of seasonal blooms from the Cape Cod Flower Truck or ordering a pizza from Crisp Flatbread.

www.capenews.net

