Winnipeg 5, Houston 4 (Game 1/7 Innings) – Box Score. The Winnipeg Goldeyes walked off on the Houston Apollos 5-4 in game one of their doubleheader. The Apollos were leading 3-0 after four innings thanks to an RBI single from DH Alvaro Gonzalez (2-for-3), a sac fly and an RBI single from CF Brian Dansereau and another sac fly from LF Blake Berry. In the bottom of the fifth, 2B Kevin Lachance, C Austin Rei (2-for-3) and DH Tyler Hill (2-for-3) all hit RBI base knocks to draw the Goldeyes within one run of the Apollos.