Congress & Courts

Beacon Hill Roll Call - July 30, 2021

 5 days ago

The House and Senate: Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from the week of July 19-23. Legalize Sports Betting in the Bay State (H 3977)—House 156-3, approved and sent to the Senate a bill that would legalize sports betting on professional and college sports for Massachusetts residents over 21 years old. The betting would be regulated by the Gaming Commission, the same commission that regulates the state’s casino gambling. The commission would award in-person licenses at casinos, racetracks and simulcast racing facilities as well as mobile licenses to allow companies to accept bets online. The measure includes a 12.5 percent tax on in-person wagering and a 15 percent tax on mobile wagering.

Bourne, MAcapenews.net

Bourne Board Of Selectmen Votes To Become Select Board

The Bourne Board of Selectmen may soon have a new designation. Board members have voted to drop the gender-specific term “selectmen” and use the neutral term “select board.”. The vote came during the board’s meeting on Monday, August 2. Board members were unanimous in their decision to recommend the official...
Boston, MAHaverhill Gazette

'Happy hour' revival gets mixed reception on Beacon Hill

BOSTON — Nearly four decades after the last happy hour in Massachusetts, some lawmakers want to ease limits on discount drinks at clubs and restaurants to help businesses recover from the pandemic. But not everyone is celebrating the idea. A new proposal filed by several lawmakers, including state Rep. Marcos...
Barnstable, MAcapecod.com

Beacon Hill Approaches Debate on 2 Month Tax Holiday

HYANNIS – Several state senators and representatives recently called for a public hearing on the proposed two month-long extension on the state’s sales tax holiday. Included among the 33 lawmakers in favor of the hearing is Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steve Xiarhos, a West Barnstable Republican. Although a two-day sales...
Boston, MABoston Herald

Lucas: Kevin White could handle Beacon Hill, today’s candidates can’t

Boston officials seeking to influence the Massachusetts Legislature ought to study the way late Boston Mayor Kevin White did it. Instead of cajoling, pleading or demanding action on bills affecting the city — including Boston City Council resolutions that nobody reads — White (1968-1984) simply threatened to arrest legislators “when they get stiff” bar-hopping in Boston.
Middlesex County, MABoston Herald

Editorial: Beacon Hill must send a message against gunplay

District Attorney Marian Ryan wants lawmakers to make riddling a home with gunfire a felony. It isn’t already?. Middlesex County’s top law enforcer wants a five-year sentence and up to $10,000 in fines to help combat this frightening trend. She told a Beacon Hill committee this week her appeal “reflects that this is becoming more of an issue across the state.”
Boston, MAWWLP 22News

Two-month sales tax proposal still hasn’t passed on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker’s two-month tax-free proposal is looking more and more like a pipe dream. Governor Baker wants to extend the state’s sales tax holiday for two full months but so far his proposal has been met with nothing but resistance from many here on Beacon Hill. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano met with the governor on Monday to discuss his proposal.
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Sports betting finds new life on Beacon Hill

BOSTON — The state fumbled the ball three years ago when sports betting was legalized. Now it finally may be getting in on the action. A plan to regulate and tax sports betting that’s working its way through Beacon Hill combines about a dozen bills that had been languishing in legislative committees.
EconomyMartha's Vineyard Times

Housing bank bill gets Beacon Hill hearing

The Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank (CCMVHB) is asking organizations, town boards, and committees, private citizens of all ages, and others to send testimony in support of a transfer fee bill for affordable housing to the state legislature before the 5 pm deadline Friday. The Massachuestts legislature’s...
Boston, MAbeaconhilltimes.com

Beacon Hill’s Keeta Gilmore Named a Commonwealth Heroine

Last month, Rep. Jay Livingstone announced he nominated longtime Beacon Hill activist and neighborhood leader Keeta Gilmore with the 2021 Commonwealth Heroine Award for her commitment to improving the quality of life in the neighborhood and beyond. Gilmore is a board member of the Beacon Hill Civic Association, where she...
Boston, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Beacon Hill wrangling over charitable deduction

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker is pushing back on lawmakers who want to further delay a tax deduction for charitable donations approved by voters more than two decades ago. The Democrat-controlled Legislature wrote another two-year postponement of the law into the state’s nearly $48 billion budget. Baker signed the budget...
Labor Issueswgbh.org

Labor Lobbies Beacon Hill To Spend Federal Relief Funds On Low-Wage Workers

When the Massachusetts Legislature's Democratic majority considers what to do with the $5 billion in relief provided by the federal government, they'll weigh competing arguments from organized labor and progressive activists — who want to spend the money on housing security for low-wage workers and tax relief for families — and from Gov. Charlie Baker — who wants to boost the economy and homeownership.
Michigan Statelakecountystar.com

Michigan Legislature Roll Call Report

Legislative Initiative Petition 1, Repeal one of two state emergency powers laws; REPEALED 60 to 48 in the House on July 21, 2021. To approve an “initiated law” that would repeal one of the two Michigan statutes that authorize a governor to assume extraordinary powers during an emergency, including statewide “lockdowns” like those ordered under the 2020 coronavirus epidemic.
Phoenix, AZYubaNet

Court Orders Arizona Senate to Immediately Release “Audit” Records

Phoenix, AZ, August 3, 2021 – Today, Judge Michael Kemp of the Arizona Superior Court of Maricopa County ordered the state Senate to comply with the law and “immediately” provide American Oversight access to records related to the Senate’s partisan audit of Maricopa County ballots. Austin Evers, executive director of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

(CNN) — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. "During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats' campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. "Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

Medals to Honor Police Who Protected Congress in Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON - The Senate has voted to award Medals of Honor to the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department for protecting Congress during the January 6 insurrection, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. Under the bill, which passed by voice vote with no objections, four...
Arkansas Statekuaf.com

Arkansas Lawmakers Decline To Repeal Public Health Emergency

The public health emergency recently re-declared by Gov. Asa Hutchinson will continue after state legislators decided not to repeal it. Members of the Arkansas Legislature ultimately took no action Tuesday to rescind the state of emergency the governor declared late last month in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

