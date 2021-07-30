Beacon Hill Roll Call - July 30, 2021

The House and Senate: Beacon Hill Roll Call records the votes of local representatives and senators from the week of July 19-23. Legalize Sports Betting in the Bay State (H 3977)—House 156-3, approved and sent to the Senate a bill that would legalize sports betting on professional and college sports for Massachusetts residents over 21 years old. The betting would be regulated by the Gaming Commission, the same commission that regulates the state’s casino gambling. The commission would award in-person licenses at casinos, racetracks and simulcast racing facilities as well as mobile licenses to allow companies to accept bets online. The measure includes a 12.5 percent tax on in-person wagering and a 15 percent tax on mobile wagering.