Falmouth, MA

Legislators File Blue Communities Bill

capenews.net
 5 days ago

State Representative Dylan A. Fernandes (D-Falmouth) and state Senator Julian A. Cyr (D-Truro) filed legislation on Tuesday, July 27, to create a Blue Communities Program to incentivize local communities to reduce pollution that is damaging aquatic environments. Nutrient pollution is destroying aquatic habitats and is a leading cause of ocean acidification that threatens the sustainability of marine life, the legislators said in a press release.

www.capenews.net

