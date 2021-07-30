Legislators File Blue Communities Bill
State Representative Dylan A. Fernandes (D-Falmouth) and state Senator Julian A. Cyr (D-Truro) filed legislation on Tuesday, July 27, to create a Blue Communities Program to incentivize local communities to reduce pollution that is damaging aquatic environments. Nutrient pollution is destroying aquatic habitats and is a leading cause of ocean acidification that threatens the sustainability of marine life, the legislators said in a press release.www.capenews.net
