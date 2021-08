Square Inc. today entered an agreement to buy Australian “buy now, pay later” firm Afterpay Ltd. in a deal worth $29 billion. The two companies have entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which Square will make the purchase through shares. Under the deal, by court-approved Scheme of Arrangement, Afterpay shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of Square class A stock for every share they own with Afterpay shareholders to own about 18.5% of the combined company. Square will also pursue a secondary listing on the Australian Stock Exchange to allow Afterpay investors to trade their Square shares.