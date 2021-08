A newly minted five-star, Arch Manning has two seasons of high school football ahead of him, but he is already dominating coverage on the recruiting world. We recently reached out to our friend and colleague Steve Wiltfong, the national recruiting director for 247Sports, for his perspective on the recruitment of Manning. Wiltfong has been on top of Manning's recruitment from day one and certainly can offer an unbiased opinion on what everything might mean up to this point.