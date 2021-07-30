Police: Mac's in Fair Haven robbed at knifepoint

FAIR HAVEN — A man with a knife robbed a convenience store on Route 22A on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police. No one was injured in the incident. Police said a lone man entered Mac’s gas station, displayed a knife that was about 5- to 6-inches long and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer and the safe. The robber fled the store with the cash in a green bank bag with a broken zipper.