Vermont State

Police: Mac's in Fair Haven robbed at knifepoint

By Staff Report
Rutland Herald
 5 days ago

FAIR HAVEN — A man with a knife robbed a convenience store on Route 22A on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Vermont State Police. No one was injured in the incident. Police said a lone man entered Mac’s gas station, displayed a knife that was about 5- to 6-inches long and demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer and the safe. The robber fled the store with the cash in a green bank bag with a broken zipper.

