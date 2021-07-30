This works, too.

Victor Oladipo has been struggling over the last few seasons in the NBA. At one point, Oladipo seemed destined for superstardom in the NBA. But after one injury, Oladipo has struggled to replicate his earlier form. Since his injury, Oladipo has gone from the Pacers, the Rockets, and the Miami Heat. But a season-ending injury with the Heat ruled him out as a potential option to come back next season. With doubts over Oladipo's future, the market for him is quite small so far. Oladipo doesn't have a lot of options in this free agency period. And it appears he is ready to take some drastic measures in order to get himself a team to play for next season.