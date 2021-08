Joe Wieskamp has dreamed of being an NBA player. On Thursday night he took a giant step towards being one when he was the 41st pick in the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs. The Muscatine native watched the draft at home with his family and was kind enough to give us a few minutes of his time to discuss what draft night was like for him, what it meant to be picked by the Spurs, how he quickly found out he wouldn't be wearing #21, and much more.