What to learn from Simone Biles

Google has found a way to bring athletes Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe to our homes via AR (augmented reality). This technology is exclusively on the Google app on iPhone and Android devices, so you'll always be able to see these star athletes as long as you have your phone with you. Biles's triple-double, Osaka's rally, and Rapinoe's free kick are just a few of the moves you can witness in your own space. I tried Google AR for myself, and Naomi served a tennis ball at 125 mph over my head — in my kitchen! Here are step-by-step instructions on how to bring Biles, Osaka, and Rapinoe into your room.