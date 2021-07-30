Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What to learn from Simone Biles

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Olympic medals and 25 more from world gymnastics championships is more than enough proof that Simone Biles is a young woman who knows how to withstand pressure and perform with the world watching. But something happened at the Olympics in Tokyo, not to her body but to her mind, the well-being of which is every bit as necessary to nail the landing or complete the seemingly impossible jumps and turns of a floor routine. So Ms. Biles stopped, and thought, and stepped aside.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Mental Health#Gymnastics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson hits back at Simone Biles critics in thinly-veiled attack on Piers Morgan

Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson on Monday lashed out at critics of gymnast Simone Biles, who attacked her decision to withdraw from several competitions at the Tokyo Games citing mental health concerns.In the tweet, Johnson compared winning silver and bronze medals to be “a win” if athletes were projected finalists.“Don’t listen to people whose only sport is stirring up s**t. Regardless how many followers they have,” he said in the tweet. The tweet caught the attention of former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has been a severe critic of Biles and many other high-profile women of...
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Watch Simone Biles's Sky-High Double-Double Dismount From Your Backyard Using Google AR

Google has found a way to bring athletes Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe to our homes via AR (augmented reality). This technology is exclusively on the Google app on iPhone and Android devices, so you'll always be able to see these star athletes as long as you have your phone with you. Biles's triple-double, Osaka's rally, and Rapinoe's free kick are just a few of the moves you can witness in your own space. I tried Google AR for myself, and Naomi served a tennis ball at 125 mph over my head — in my kitchen! Here are step-by-step instructions on how to bring Biles, Osaka, and Rapinoe into your room.
SportsNew York Post

Simone Biles’ Olympics stunner has Aly Raisman ‘sick to my stomach’

Aly Raisman said she was “sick to my stomach” after Simone Biles shockingly pulled out of the all-around women’s gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics. “I think that Simone is the biggest story going into the Olympics, so this is just — it’s really, really devastating,” Raisman said during a virtual appearance on “Today” Tuesday.
SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video shows what Simone Biles told her Olympic teammates as she withdrew from team competition

In one of the more surprising moments of the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final after her first vault. Initially, the circumstances behind Biles’ decision were unclear, but she would tell reporters in the post-competition mixed zone that her exit from the event was a mental health decision rather than a physical injury.
GymnasticsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Simone Biles Returns to the Olympics with Bronze Medal-Winning Beam Routine

One week after she withdrew from the gymnastics team final and individual all-around due to mental health issues, Simone Biles returned to the Olympics floor with an astounding balance beam routine. The G.O.A.T. never wavered as she landed jump after jump, and the commentators praised her "impressive" strength, both physical and mental, and "supreme confidence" in her abilities. As one Twitter user noted, Biles' beam routine ended with a double pike dismount, a move she hasn't done in nearly a decade.
Sportschatsports.com

Simone Biles Leaves Olympics Beaming: Unchecked

I know this much, Simone Biles is a hell of a lot tougher than any of her critics. And getting up on that beam, on the biggest stage, after seemingly everyone in the world had something to say about her over the last week sure seems tough to me. I...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
SportsLebanon-Express

Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around

Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around competition on Wednesday, a day after shocking the world by pulling out of the team all-around event in the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said.
GymnasticsNewsweek

What Are the Twisties in Gymnastics? Simone Biles' Experience Explained

A mental state little-known outside the world of professional gymnastics brought the four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles down on July 28, causing her to temporarily pull out of this year's competition. But Biles returned on Tuesday, trying her best to overcome the terrifying mental disorientation that scuppered her hopes of...
GymnasticsSFGate

Simone Biles Withdraws From Team Gymnastics Final

Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s gymnastics team final Tuesday, with USA Gymnastics citing “a medical issue.”. “Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue,” the short statement, shared on Twitter, read. “She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”
SportsPosted by
The Week

What happened to Simone Biles at the Olympics team competition?

Simone Biles is shockingly out of team competition at the Olympics. The world renowned gymnast unexpectedly made a "costly error" during the women's gymnastics team final on Tuesday when she "only completed 1 ½ twist on her vault when she was supposed to perform a 2 ½," The Washington Post reports.
Mental Healthclesportstalk.com

Gymnast Simone Biles Should’ve Lied – What???

— When I heard that United States Gymnast Simone Biles dropped out of this year’s Olympics due to mental health issues, I just knew there would be plenty of criticism. However, the 24-year-old’s choices are understandable…. Let’s just say…hypothetically…she put a sling on her arm (as I had on) and...
HealthJanesville Gazette

Helene Elliott: 'We can all learn from her courage': Simone Biles not alone in mental health struggle

TOKYO — For nearly a decade Simone Biles seemed not only unbeatable but unshakeable. She would reel off the most difficult gymnastics maneuvers with a daredevil's spirit and an artist's passion, her smile brighter than the 25 medals she won at the world championships and the five she won while dominating the 2016 Rio Olympics. She was declared the GOAT — greatest of all time — and she embraced the role with good humor by wearing leotards cheekily adorned with a glittery goat.
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

What Simone Biles Did At The Olympics Is Revolutionary

The comedian Mike Birbiglia has a good bit about how gymnastics asks too much of the athletes because it requires gymnasts to salute the judges with grace and composure after a bout of tumbling and turning and twisting and flinging themselves into the air. That salute is not just custom or tradition; it is actually a requirement of the sport. You could lose points if you don’t telegraph that you have it all together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy