On Saturday, the CDC's COVID-induced eviction moratorium expired, meaning that landlords would have once again been able to evict tenants who did not pay rent. The CDC's policy was imposed through executive action alone, and for a while it appeared that the White House accepted the expiration, after rulings in multiple courts that the executive branch lacks the power to unilaterally eliminate rental agreements in the name of COVID (a power originally asserted by the Trump administration, for which I worked). Five Supreme Court justices noted the CDC exceeded its authority in issuing the moratorium, so the White House's eagerness to irritate them seems puzzling, short-sighted and destined for failure.