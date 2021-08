A fan-created Half-Life 2: Remastered Collection is currently in the works and will be released on Steam soon. This collection, which has been unveiled thanks to a new entry recently added to the Steam database, is in development by the same team that worked on the amazing Half-Life 2 update. Despite not being an official release, it looks like this upcoming Remastered Collection is being made with Valve’s permission, according to noted leaker Tyler McVicker.