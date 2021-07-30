Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tony Norman: The answer my friend, is spinning in the wind...

By Tony Norman
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn her worst day, Simone Biles can still be expected to outperform rival gymnasts on their best days. Because of this performance gap between the 24-year-old and the rest of the field, she is sometimes penalized with a score meant to discourage other gymnasts from ever attempting whatever impossible move she just did on the balance beam or during her floor routine.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Norman
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Kerri Strug
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Apologies#Concussions#Fox News#American#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles reveals family tragedy after dramatic Olympic return

Simone Biles prevailed with a bronze medal on the balance beam at the 2021 Olympics on Tuesday after the USA gymnastics star not only battled through the strain on her mental health and a case of the “twisties,” but the recent death of her aunt. It was already an eventful...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Michael Johnson hits back at Simone Biles critics in thinly-veiled attack on Piers Morgan

Four-time Olympic gold medal winner Michael Johnson on Monday lashed out at critics of gymnast Simone Biles, who attacked her decision to withdraw from several competitions at the Tokyo Games citing mental health concerns.In the tweet, Johnson compared winning silver and bronze medals to be “a win” if athletes were projected finalists.“Don’t listen to people whose only sport is stirring up s**t. Regardless how many followers they have,” he said in the tweet. The tweet caught the attention of former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan, who has been a severe critic of Biles and many other high-profile women of...
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
GymnasticsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Simone Biles Returns to the Olympics with Bronze Medal-Winning Beam Routine

One week after she withdrew from the gymnastics team final and individual all-around due to mental health issues, Simone Biles returned to the Olympics floor with an astounding balance beam routine. The G.O.A.T. never wavered as she landed jump after jump, and the commentators praised her "impressive" strength, both physical and mental, and "supreme confidence" in her abilities. As one Twitter user noted, Biles' beam routine ended with a double pike dismount, a move she hasn't done in nearly a decade.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
Sportsmcdonoughvoice.com

The persecution of Simone Biles

I did not know this was happening until Rev. Dwight Ford spoke about it during his speech at Friday's C.T. Vivian birthday observance. Ford said, "Our white countrymen do not know us. I saw how they ripped to shreds Simone Biles." So I did some research and found out how...
SportsLifehacker

This week in sports: Simone Biles bails on the Olympics

Twenty-four-year-old super-gymnast Simone Biles shook the world earlier this week when she bowed out of the Olympics’ individual and all-around competition. Biles was considered a shoo-in for the gold medal in just about every event, but it was all just a little too much. G/O Media may get a commission.
SportsReporter

Brennan: This was an exclamation mark on Biles' Olympics

24-year-old Simone Biles won a bronze medal in the women's balance beam final competition, her second medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her seventh Olympic medal overall. China took the other two medals with Guan Chenchen winning gold and China's Tang Xijing taking silver. TownNews.com Content Exchange — Tags...
capradio.org

Gymnast Simone Biles Takes Bronze In A Triumphant Return On The Balance Beam

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Biles returned to Olympic competition, winning bronze in the individual balance beam. China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing won gold and silver. American Sunisa Lee placed fifth. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. American gymnast Simone Biles returned to competition today at the Tokyo...
EntertainmentSedalia Democrat

Simone Biles is still the greatest

Decorated U.S. gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from Olympic competition this week after a botched vault attempt. Her decision shocked fans and caused controversy in the media (mostly among men and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
SportsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

6 lessons Simone Biles taught our girls

The moment I heard the news, I began thinking about how I would break it to my girls. Simone Biles, the most talked about athlete at the Olympic Games would not be “going for Gold” with her teammates. We had rooted for her madly on Sunday night, gasping in unison when her tremendous power sent her well past the mat boundaries in the floor routine. We breathed a collective sigh of relief when she scored well on the beam.
SportsElite Daily

Simone Biles’ Most Inspiring Quotes Are Words To Live By

With a combined total of 31 (yes, 31!) Olympic and World Championship medals, Simone Biles is *the* most decorated gymnast ever. But her success didn’t happen overnight, and all of her experiences, both on and off the mat, have shaped the way she perceives just about everything — from her sport to herself. The 24-year-old athlete has never shied away from being real about her experience, which is why her words are always wisdom to live by.
Sportswfla.com

‘I want to be an inspiration to others’: Lee on making history in Tokyo

Suni Lee became the latest American woman to win gold in the Olympic gymnastics individual all-around contest in Tokyo after stepping into the spotlight after Simone Biles withdrew to focus on her mental health. The 18-year-old Lee is the fifth consecutive — and sixth overall — American woman to win...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Taylor Swift Narrates Heartwarming Tribute to ‘Hero’ Simone Biles

Taylor Swift narrated a tribute to Simone Biles released Tuesday in anticipation of the broadcast of the Olympic champion’s return to the balance beam at the Tokyo Games. Speaking over her own track “this is me trying,” the singer said, “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything. Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.” Biles responded, “I’m crying 🥺🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13.” Biles took home a bronze medal in the event. She had withdrawn from all other individual events.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Drew Barrymore Fans Are Super Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Simone Biles

Drew Barrymore is adding her voice to an ever-growing chorus of celebrities and elite athletes throwing their support behind Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles. After Simone decided to withdraw from both the team final and all-around individual events at the Tokyo Games to focus on her mental well-being, the 46-year-old talk show host shared her thoughts on the matter in an emotional Instagram post. Alongside three photos of Simone (which you can see here), Drew penned a lengthy caption explaining how "in awe" she is of the 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy