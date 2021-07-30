Tony Norman: The answer my friend, is spinning in the wind...

Taylor Swift narrated a tribute to Simone Biles released Tuesday in anticipation of the broadcast of the Olympic champion’s return to the balance beam at the Tokyo Games. Speaking over her own track “this is me trying,” the singer said, “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect of them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything. Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.” Biles responded, “I’m crying 🥺🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13.” Biles took home a bronze medal in the event. She had withdrawn from all other individual events.