With a focus on new product innovation, Drips will expand its conversational engagement platform to help brands drive conversations during moments that matter. Drips, the founders of Conversational Texting®, announced it has secured a significant investment from Accel-KKR to fuel the next era of growth of its first-to-market conversational AI platform. With the major shift toward digital connectivity and communications, especially in 2020, enterprises are now integrating SMS into their marketing mix, and many of them are working with Drips to automate engagement with customers and prospects using SMS.