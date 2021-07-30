Cancel
NBA

From one-and-done to Round 1: LSU G Cam Thomas picked at No. 27 in NBA draft by Nets

By SCOTT RABALAIS
theadvocate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Thomas was one of the elite group of players invited to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the NBA draft. Brooklyn is where Thomas is going to stay. The former LSU shooting guard was selected Thursday night by the Nets with the 27th pick of the first round. Joined by LSU...

#Lsu#Nba Draft#Lsu#Barclays Center#Tigers#The Atlanta Hawks
