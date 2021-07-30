Cancel
Winchester, VA

Taxi robbery suspect arrested

By EVAN GOODENOW The Winchester Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINCHESTER — Phone data helped apprehend a man suspected of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint on July 18, according to police. The robbery occurred around 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of South Washington Street. The robber used the TextNow phone app to call for a Taxi Latino cab, according to Winchester Police Department Detective Jesse H. Thurman’s criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit. Thurman said the data was traced to a phone number, email address and Facebook photo. Thurman said he recognized Eric Deon Gilkerson as the man in the photo due to past interactions with him.

