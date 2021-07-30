Piper: Police impacted by halt on new admissions at 5 state-run mental health hospitals

WINCHESTER — An incident on Tuesday evening drove home the need to have facilities available for people suffering from mental health crises. Just as Winchester Police Chief John Piper was making a presentation to City Council about Virginia's recent decision to stop accepting new admissions at five of its eight state-run mental health facilities due to staffing shortages and unsafe working conditions, officers from his department were attempting to help a suicidal person on the grounds of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. The incident ended a short time later with no injuries.