Scranton, PA

65 Years Ago - Eight injured in miniature train derailment at Nay Aug Park

By BRIAN FULTON STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight people, five children and three adults, were injured July 29 in a miniature train derailment at Nay Aug Park. According to Scranton police, the eight were riding in the last car of the popular ride at the park when it overturned when a wheel left the track as it rounded a curve. Three of the passengers who were riding the train tumbled down a 20-feet embankment when the overturned car broke the protective guard rail.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

