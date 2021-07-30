Sit, relax and read the day away

Americanaland: Where Country & Western Met Rock ‘n’ Roll. Divisiveness may fuel the news cycle, but an enlightening tale of seemingly unlikely connections still fascinates us. Bearsville-based author and longtime journalist John Milward’s Americanaland: Where Country & Western Met Rock ‘n’ Roll, with gorgeous portraits by artist (and Milward’s wife) Margie Greve, is such a tale. In concise, amusing prose, he recounts how the music of rural white America emerged from the South in the early 20th century and, despite (or maybe because of) Jim Crow segregation, merged with songs created by African Americans (eventually labeled “the blues”). By the 1950s, the best-known branches from this union evolved into monoliths marketing execs labeled “country & western,” “rhythm & blues,” and “rock & roll.”
