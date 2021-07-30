Dutch the Bernedoodle steals the spotlight at pet show
CLEAR BROOK — Thirteen-year-old Andrew Ahrens of Stephens City and his dog Dutch walked away with seven ribbons Thursday morning at the Frederick County Fair Youth Pet show. The pet show, held inside the pavilion at the fairgrounds, typically draws more than a dozen pet owners who compete with their pets for ribbons in 15 categories. Past participants have included turtles, hermit crabs, hamsters, guinea pigs and bunnies, according to event organizer Jennifer Fost.
