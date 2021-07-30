Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, VA

Dutch the Bernedoodle steals the spotlight at pet show

By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
Winchester Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEAR BROOK — Thirteen-year-old Andrew Ahrens of Stephens City and his dog Dutch walked away with seven ribbons Thursday morning at the Frederick County Fair Youth Pet show. The pet show, held inside the pavilion at the fairgrounds, typically draws more than a dozen pet owners who compete with their pets for ribbons in 15 categories. Past participants have included turtles, hermit crabs, hamsters, guinea pigs and bunnies, according to event organizer Jennifer Fost.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, VA
Stephens City, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Frederick County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
City
Stephens City, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabs#Dog#County Fairs#Pet Owners#Dutch#Bernese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy