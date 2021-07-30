Turnpike folly to linger for decades

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission delivered its final $450 million payment to PennDOT for transit systems around the state, as mandated by Act 44 of 2007, bringing the total transferred over the last 15 years to $7.9 billion. The payments have caused significant annual toll increases and deep cuts to the Turnpike’s capital plan to rebuild and expand its aging system. Earlier this month, the commission announced a 2022 toll increase of 5% – slightly lower than the 6% increases that were approved every year since 2016. Due to the commission’s debt, caused by the Act 44 payments, tolls will increase for the foreseeable future, but the annual increases, based on current traffic and revenue projections, will be reduced to 3% by 2028. The PA Turnpike has about 200 million vehicles on the roadway each year.