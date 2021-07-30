Church rally focuses on political participation
BIG STONE GAP — A Thursday church rally advertised during an anti-transgender law rally in Wise focused more on voter registration and participation. Kenneth Sturgill, pastor at Spirit and Truth Worship Center near Big Stone Gap, brought Wise County and Norton Republican Party Chairperson Kim Mullins and, virtually, First District state Del. Terry Kilgore and county Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III to talk to the approximately 90 attendees.www.news-herald.net
