Detroit Pistons take Michigan's Isaiah Livers at No. 42 in 2021 NBA draft

Detroit Free Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsaiah Livers will get a shot with the Detroit Pistons. The former Michigan basketball player was drafted Thursday night in the second round with the No. 42 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft. Livers, who declared from the draft after his senior season, joined Franz Wagner as Wolverines to...

www.freep.com

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- University of Michigan men's basketball sophomore guard Franz Wagner was selected by the Orlando Magic in the first round with the eighth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night (July 29) at Barclays Center. Senior guard/forward Isaiah Livers was chosen in the second round (42nd overall) by the Detroit Pistons.

