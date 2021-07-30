Cancel
What Law And Order: Organized Crime Bringing Back Dylan McDermott As Stabler's Nemesis Could Mean For Season 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime spent the first season on a very personal tragedy for Christopher Meloni's Elliot Stabler, freshly returned to New York from working as the NYPD's man in Rome only for his wife to be murdered in an explosion. The good news for Stabler is that he solved the case and caught the culprits before the end of the season (although not without some emotional collateral damage along the way), but the bad news for Stabler is that the latest casting information about Season 2 confirms that he's not done with Dylan McDermott's Richard Wheatley.

