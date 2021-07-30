Cancel
NHL

Blue Jackets re-sign Werenski to monster 6-year, $57.5 million contract

By Adam Gretz
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Columbus Blue Jackets have had a problem retaining star players over the years. It seemed possible that Zach Werenski could be the next to be on the move in the not too distant future. Well you can forget about that for now because on Thursday night the Blue Jackets announced the team has signed Werenski to a whopping six-year, $57.5 million contract that will make him one of the highest paid defensemen in the entire NHL.

