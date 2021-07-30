Cancel
Boyne Heritage Center Open House

 5 days ago

"Swampers, Sirens, Bed Bugs & Beans." Held during Stroll the Streets with an exhibit titled "Unearthing Treasures: Life in a Lumber Camp." This pictorial lumbering history was documented & donated by the Mitchell family of Paris, Michigan. The pictures were taken of people & events from 1908-1912 in the areas of Antrim & Charlevoix counties & Elmira & Gaylord vicinities with lumbering companies W.H. White Company, Williams Brothers & Boyne City Lumber Company.

