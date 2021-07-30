Boyne Heritage Center Open House

Community members will get an opportunity to see the completed renovations to the Blair High School industrial arts technology center during an open house Aug. 10. The event, which will begin at 6 p.m. in the BHS gym, will include tours of the new area. At 7 p.m., a live auction of old tools, including saws, drill presses and sanders, will be sold. All proceeds from the auction will go back to the industrial arts program.