Stephanie Hill: Key Lime Smoothie full of good stuff
“When life give you limes, rearrange the letters until they say smile.” — unknown. Would you believe that limes are beneficial to your health? I love the flavor of lime. I like to squirt the juice of a slice or two of lime on salad, in salsa, in refried beans, veggie pad Thai, and many other dishes. Lime is so refreshingly tart and tangy. It gives instant zip to whatever it’s added, including water, and, of course, margaritas!www.herald-dispatch.com
Comments / 0