Stephanie Hill: Key Lime Smoothie full of good stuff

One bite into the layers of these vegan Key Lime Pie Chia Pudding Parfaits will have you thinking you’re enjoying dessert for breakfast!. There are so many things to love about chia pudding. It takes almost no prep work if you can remember to mix it up the night before. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, plant-based protein, omega-3’s and antioxidants, so chia pudding is a great choice for an energizing breakfast. Plus, you can add in pretty much any flavor you’re craving into a chia pudding, so it’s such a versatile go-to to have in your back pocket if you like to mix things up in the morning.