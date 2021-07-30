Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Stephanie Hill: Key Lime Smoothie full of good stuff

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When life give you limes, rearrange the letters until they say smile.” — unknown. Would you believe that limes are beneficial to your health? I love the flavor of lime. I like to squirt the juice of a slice or two of lime on salad, in salsa, in refried beans, veggie pad Thai, and many other dishes. Lime is so refreshingly tart and tangy. It gives instant zip to whatever it’s added, including water, and, of course, margaritas!

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limes#Vitamins#Calories#Food Drink#Thai#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesmashed.com

Tender Sirloin Steak Recipe

Some people claim that a well-executed steak doesn't need sauce, but everyone has their own preferences. Whether you enjoy dipping your steak into sauce or not, chef and recipe developer Christina Musgrave perfected a tender sirloin steak recipe that can go from stove to table in under 15 minutes. While steak sauce is optional, a homemade herb butter mixture placed on top of each steak in this recipe packs enough flavor to make anyone's taste buds dance.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Key Lime Poke Cake

This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
Food & Drinksprincesspinkygirl.com

Banana Bread Smoothie

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This delicious and healthy Banana Bread Smoothie will not only fill you up, but it tastes just like a delicious piece of banana bread but in smoothie form! This thick homemade banana smoothie takes only a few minutes to throw together, but will keep you satisfied for hours!
Food & Drinksfromscratchfast.com

Chocolate Protein Smoothie

This chocolate nut butter smoothie comes together in just minutes using only a few simple ingredients. It gets its creaminess from Almond Breeze Unsweetened Vanilla Almondmilk, which is a staple in my house (I also use it in this Green Smoothie and in this Superfood Smoothie Bowl). The almondmilk is naturally sweet with a hint of vanilla flavor but is sugar free, which I love.
Food & Drinksemilieeats.com

Key Lime Pie Chia Pudding Parfaits

One bite into the layers of these vegan Key Lime Pie Chia Pudding Parfaits will have you thinking you’re enjoying dessert for breakfast!. There are so many things to love about chia pudding. It takes almost no prep work if you can remember to mix it up the night before. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, plant-based protein, omega-3’s and antioxidants, so chia pudding is a great choice for an energizing breakfast. Plus, you can add in pretty much any flavor you’re craving into a chia pudding, so it’s such a versatile go-to to have in your back pocket if you like to mix things up in the morning.
Food & DrinksObserver-Reporter

A luscious lime smoothie for hot summer days

During summer months, it’s common for many people to want to spend as much time outside enjoying the weather as possible. From the minute they wake up to when the sun goes down (and beyond), nearly everyone wants to take advantage of the warm summer heat. Especially kids, who often want to enjoy their break from school for the year.
Recipespreventionrd.com

Blueberry-Coconut Smoothie Bowls

On a recent podcast episode on No-Cook Summer Meals, Gina mentioned smoothies for dinner – something her kids really enjoy. Her idea came at a time where our house is bursting with freshly picked Michigan fruit that is consumed fresh and then whatever remains, is frozen for use throughout the year.
Recipeseatingbyelaine.com

The Best Vegan Key Lime Pie Smoothie Bowl

This is the tropical and refreshing Vegan Key Lime Pie Smoothie Bowl that my family has been requesting all summer long! It’s a zesty and ultra creamy key lime smoothie with a sweet, crunchy, and nutty pie crust topping that makes it feel like such a treat. One of my...
Food & Drinkscleanfoodcrush.com

Pink Smoothie Bowls

Make restaurant-worthy smoothie bowls at home with just a few simple ingredients. The perfect recipe idea to use up all those ripe Summertime fruits!. Smoothie bowls are great for breakfast during the warmer months, or a hearty snack/treat anytime. A smoothie bowl is a smoothie eaten from a bowl with...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Key Lime Pie Mousse

This key lime pie mousse is so refreshing, sweet, and creamy! It can be a great kick-start of the day and your ideal energetic breakfast or nice and smooth dessert. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2/3 cup graham cracker crumbs. 3 tablespoons butter, melted. 2 teaspoons sugar. 2 cups heavy...
Food & Drinkscheerfulchoices.com

Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl

Who says you have to be on the beach to enjoy a Dragon Fruit Smoothie Bowl? Make this vibrant bowl at home by blending together frozen dragon fruit, strawberries, and bananas covered with crunchy toppings of your choice. Trust me, this bright pink bowl tastes just as good as it looks!
Food & DrinksWellness Mama

Orange Creamsicle Smoothie

My kids love healthy smoothies for breakfasts and snacks. I usually use a combination of fruits and vegetables and throw in some kind of dairy, or nut butter, or collagen powder for protein. We’ve tried several tasty combinations over the years and are always on the lookout for a new recipe to try. This orange creamsicle smoothie reminds me of those orange push pops we all enjoyed as kids. It’s the perfect summertime snack.
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Key Lime Pie with Almond-Chocolate Crust

Key lime pie is a classic spring-summer dessert and one of the most refreshing treats that you can try! And this key lime pie with almond-chocolate crust is a real perfection! Simple, easy, and delicious! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the crust:. 7 tablespoons unsalted melted butter, plus more...
Trussville, ALbizjournals

Planet Smoothie coming to Trussville

A smoothie chain is adding another location in the metro area. According to the Trussville Tribune, Planet Smoothie will join Trussville’s entertainment district. The location will be next to Cookie Dough Magic at 101 Beech St. The location will offer a wide variety of flavors on the menu and specialty...
Camino, CArosevilletoday.com

Baked goods, fruits, wine & more at Summer Harvest Days at Apple Hill

Camino, CA – The hot summer days create the perfect environment for the season’s best produce and the Apple Hill Growers are celebrating them all at this month’s Harvest Days Trail Event. The region’s farms grow a lot more than their eponymous apples. On July 24 and 25, the Growers...
Food & Drinksthecookiedoughdiaries.com

Blueberry Banana Spinach Smoothie

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. This blueberry banana spinach smoothie is a healthy way to start your day! With just 6 ingredients and easy to customize, it takes less than 5 minutes to make. It's creamy, filling, naturally sweet, and so nutritious!. I typically like...
Food & Drinkstosimplyinspire.com

Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Bring the taste of Fall to your mornings with this easy Pumpkin Coffee Cake recipe. It’s loaded with pumpkin spice flavor and topped with the most amazing brown sugar cinnamon streusel crumb topping. My pumpkin cravings are going strong lately. It doesn’t even have to be pumpkin season for me...
Food & Drinkstheyummymuffin.com

Cherry Ginger Smoothie

Cherry Ginger Smoothie- This vibrant smoothie is an antioxidant rich, quick, simple, and delicious way to kick off your morning!. We all know I'm living my best life right now. Warm weather. Bright shining sun. The best produce we'll see all year. These are just a few of the reasons...

Comments / 0

Community Policy