Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hartford, CT

Watch: We-Ha.com Roundtable Discussion with Democratic Town Council Candidates

we-ha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Shari Cantor spent about 15 minutes speaking about West Hartford’s most pressing issues with We-Ha.com Roundtable co-hosts John Lyons and Ronni Newton in the West Hartford Community interactive studio Wednesday night before being joined by the other five Democratic Town Council candidates – Deputy Mayor Leon Davidoff, Ben Wenograd, Liam Sweeney, Carol Anderson Blanks, and Adrienne Billings-Smith.

we-ha.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Hartford Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy