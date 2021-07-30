Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Point Pleasant, WV

BETTY JEAN McDANIEL

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETTY JEAN McDANIEL, 90, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. She was born December 16, 1930, in Kenova, W.Va., daughter of the late John Langley and Maude Davis Sebastian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William McDaniel; and sisters, Kathleen Nelson and Opal Hazelett. Betty formerly served as a church secretary and was a member of Main Street Baptist Church in Point Pleasant, W.Va. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah McDaniel (Jim) Blum of Cranberry Township, Pa., Denise Karen (Carl) White of Alpharetta, Ga.; grandchildren, Kimberly Dawn (Rick) Woodring, Timothy Alan (Deborah) Cox, Daniel Aaron White, David Kenton White, Caitlin White (David) Joyner; great-grandchildren, Caleb Bays, Grace Woodring, Grant Woodring, Lucy Joyner, Miles Joyner, Olivia Cox; brothers, Wendell (Helen) Sebastian of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jim Sebastian of Lavalette, W.Va.; sisters, Phyllis Hutchinson of Kenova, W.Va., Gloria Lynn Sebastian of Camp Dennison, Ohio, and Myrtle Alice Sebastian of Huntington, W.Va.; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705, on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 3 p.m. with her nephew Tommy Kay officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the mortuary. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Point Pleasant, WV
City
Barboursville, WV
City
Kenova, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Henson#Kitchen Mortuary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
HealthCNN

Vanguard will pay vaccinated workers $1,000

New York (CNN Business) — Vanguard, one of the world's largest asset managers, is offering employees $1,000 to get vaccinated. The incentive shows how aggressively some companies are moving to encourage workers to get vaccinated as concerns about the Delta variant mount. All of Vanguard's approximately 16,500 US employees are eligible and must show proof of vaccination by October 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy