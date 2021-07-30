Cancel
Williams' Kirshe, American Ruggers Come Back for Win

By Williams Sports Information
Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan – Williams College alum Kristi Kirshe and the U.S. women's ruby 7s Friday overcame a 12-point deficit to earn a 14-12 win over Australia. In the first half Australia managed to keep the USA bottled up inside its own 22 and that created a short try opportunity for the Aussies. Australia took a 7-0 lead into halftime. Early in the second half, the Aussies scored again, but this time the conversion failed and Australia led 12-0.

