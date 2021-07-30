Cancel
United Bankshares more than doubles first-half earnings

By HD Media
Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

United Bankshares is surging, bolstered by last year’s acquisition of Carolina Financial Corp. and with another merger deal expected to be sealed year’s end. Bolstered by a bullish second quarter, United notched $201.7 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, in first-half earnings, more than double the $92.9 million, or 84 cents per diluted share, recorded in the first half of 2020. The bank reported earnings of $94.8 million, or 73 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter, nearly double the take over the same period last year at $52.7 million, or 44 cents per diluted share. Annualized returns both in the first half and second quarter far outpaced last year.

