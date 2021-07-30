Cancel
Hebron, OH

DEMARIS ANN HIGGINS

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral service celebrating the life of DEMARIS ANN HIGGINS, age 79, of Hebron, Ohio, will be held at noon on Saturday, July 31, at the Hebron Church of the Nazarene. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the service at the church, 115 Canal Road in Hebron. Demaris was born February 15, 1942. She went to join the Lord on July 28, 2021. She was a very gentle, kind and generous person who deeply loved and always cared for her family. Her life’s work was loving and supporting her family. Demaris “retired” at age 27 from Western Electric/Bell Labs after helping John graduate from Ohio State. She loved to play tennis, winning numerous trophies. Her skills at decorating are celebrated by those who have visited her homes in Houston, Barboursville, Austin and Hebron. She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Todd (Peggy) of Caldwell, Texas, and Jason of Austin, Texas; sisters, Raymona VanMeter and Diana (Greg) Racer; grandsons, TJ, Aron (Jessica) and Travis; great-grandson, Asher; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Eva Clark Halley. Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Demaris or to sign an online guestbook. Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville, Ohio, is honored to care for Demaris and her family.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

