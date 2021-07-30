Washington Wizards take Zags' Corey Kispert with 15th pick
WASHINGTON (AP) — By the time the Washington Wizards made their selection with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, that wasn't going to be the biggest news of the night. Shortly before their turn came up Thursday night, the Wizards agreed to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. Washington agreed to send Westbrook and two future second-round picks to Los Angeles for three players and this year’s 22nd pick.www.ourmidland.com
