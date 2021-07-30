Washington Wizards take Zags' Corey Kispert with 15th pick

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have reportedly made it clear that they want the Golden State Warriors front office to go all in on their pursuit of another championship run. According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, the Warriors Big Three hinted Bob Myers and company to “consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately.” Thompson adds that the star trio is reportedly eyeing Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal as their top target, should he be available for trade.