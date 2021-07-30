Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Washington Wizards take Zags' Corey Kispert with 15th pick

By NOAH TRISTER
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — By the time the Washington Wizards made their selection with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, that wasn't going to be the biggest news of the night. Shortly before their turn came up Thursday night, the Wizards agreed to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook. Washington agreed to send Westbrook and two future second-round picks to Los Angeles for three players and this year’s 22nd pick.

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Todd
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Corey Kispert
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Tommy Sheppard
Person
Kyle Kuzma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Ap#The Washington Wizards#Gonzaga#The Associated Press#Lakers#All American#Baylor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
fadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson urging Warriors to trade for Bradley Beal

The Golden State Warriors are going to be a menace next season. The return of Klay Thompson and a healthy Stephen Curry will serve as the cornerstones of what could be a serious title challenge from the Dubs. As it turns out, however, the Warriors aren’t done yet, with reports now emerging that they could be looking to add Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal to their already formidable lineup.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Warriors must offer Wizards for Bradley Beal

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have reportedly made it clear that they want the Golden State Warriors front office to go all in on their pursuit of another championship run. According to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic, the Warriors Big Three hinted Bob Myers and company to “consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately.” Thompson adds that the star trio is reportedly eyeing Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal as their top target, should he be available for trade.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Says LeBron James Wants To Show Kevin Durant That He Can Win With Russell Westbrook: "He Will Regret Letting Russ Be His Point Guard. Too Ball-Dominant"

Russell Westbrook is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Last night, the Lakers executed a trade with the Washington Wizards that sent a bunch of their players like Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell, along with their 2021 Draft pick to Washington. Westbrook will join LeBron James and Anthony Davis to form a big three in LA as they go back in the hunt for an NBA Championship.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

7 NBA Stars That Could Be Traded After Russell Westbrook

A blockbuster deal was made on draft night as the Los Angeles Lakers acquired 9-time All-Star and former MVP, Russell Westbrook. Even though the point guard cannot space the floor well, he will form a dominant Big Three in Los Angeles alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the first real blockbuster deal completed, there could be a few more happening this offseason.
NBABullets Forever

Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell are happy to be Wizards players

We spent some time last Thursday on Russell Westbrook’s reaction to getting traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers. To this point, we haven’t seen how the Lakers players traded to Washington feel. But what about the new Wizards players?. Kyle Kuzma posted a message on Instagram...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy