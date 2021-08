Despite not having as much history with Georgia Tech as rivals such as Clemson or Auburn, the Battle of the Techs has become a tense rivalry game for Georgia Tech in the ACC Coastal. Many will likely remember the tense streak of games between 2012 and 2015 which often came down to a field goal (and most of which were played on a weekday for some reason). The past few years have been a little more open ended. The last two matchups between the teams in 2018 and 2019 were blowouts, with 2018 going in GTs favor and 2019 having VT vent their frustrations from the past few years on GT by crushing the yellow jackets like a bug. Last year’s game was cancelled due to bad weather, so this will be Georgia Tech’s first chance to strike back after 2019’s embarrassment. Georgia Tech will get Virginia Tech on Homecoming so regardless of record a lot will be riding on this game.