The Story w/ Martha MacCallum - Thursday, July 29

Over the last two days, conservative figures ranging from Fox News hosts to lawmakers have pulled a 180 regarding the coronavirus vaccine, urging their audiences and constituents to take the shot and save their lives. The push included vaccine endorsements from Fox News hosts Steve Doocy and Sean Hannity as well as Congressman Steve Scalise and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. For college Republican group TPUSA and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, however, all of those endorsements amount to "virtue signaling”.Mr Kirk, whose organisation is best known for a group of college students protesting "safe spaces" while wearing adult diapers,...