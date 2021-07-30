Cancel
FIFA

USWNT looks to clear Olympic quarterfinal hurdle this time

By Peter Botte
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sluggish U.S. women’s soccer squad is hoping for a repeat of the euphoric 2019 World Cup, and not the disastrous 2016 Olympic quarterfinals. The USWNT slogged through a lethargic round-robin stage in Tokyo with just four points (1-1-1) in three games. That sets up a knockout matchup Friday (7 a.m., NBCSN) against the Netherlands — the squad Team USA defeated in the title game for its fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title two summers ago in France.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

