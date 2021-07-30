Mara Art Gallery Highlights Women Artists with Summer Show

“I realized I could create worlds with my art when I was 15,” says artist Kennedy Yanko. Those worlds consist of dreamy sculptures and installations made out of paint skins (thick layers of dried paint) and repurposed metals which she finds in scrap yards up and down the East Coast. “I like to explore how our relationship to our experiences—to our thoughts and sensations—can reveal truths about ourselves and our worlds,” says Yanko. The St. Louis-born, Brooklyn-based artist recently completed a residency at Miami’s Rubell museum, where she focused on making her paint skin work “bigger and more luscious,” she says. “I had the space and support to work at a scale that my heart’s always wanted to, which gave me the confidence to go big going forward.” Her works can stretch 15 feet wide and 20 feet tall.