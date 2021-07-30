Mara Art Gallery Highlights Women Artists with Summer Show
When Mara Torres opened her studio/gallery in the Rosemary District last August, she knew it would be a tough year. But she also knew exactly why she wanted to. “To bring in other artists,” she says. “To collaborate. To build.” And through the months of the pandemic, Mara Art Studio & Gallery weathered on, hosting shows and myriad classes taught by its namesake. Now, almost one year later, Torres celebrates the spirit of community and perseverance with an exhibition titled Womxn Together For Art, currently on display.www.srqmagazine.com
