Visual Art

Mara Art Gallery Highlights Women Artists with Summer Show

srqmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Mara Torres opened her studio/gallery in the Rosemary District last August, she knew it would be a tough year. But she also knew exactly why she wanted to. “To bring in other artists,” she says. “To collaborate. To build.” And through the months of the pandemic, Mara Art Studio & Gallery weathered on, hosting shows and myriad classes taught by its namesake. Now, almost one year later, Torres celebrates the spirit of community and perseverance with an exhibition titled Womxn Together For Art, currently on display.

www.srqmagazine.com

#Art Museum#Summer Hours#Mara Art Studio Gallery#Ringling College#Ford
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Inside the Studio Where Artist Kennedy Yanko Creates Her Surreal Sculptures

“I realized I could create worlds with my art when I was 15,” says artist Kennedy Yanko. Those worlds consist of dreamy sculptures and installations made out of paint skins (thick layers of dried paint) and repurposed metals which she finds in scrap yards up and down the East Coast. “I like to explore how our relationship to our experiences—to our thoughts and sensations—can reveal truths about ourselves and our worlds,” says Yanko. The St. Louis-born, Brooklyn-based artist recently completed a residency at Miami’s Rubell museum, where she focused on making her paint skin work “bigger and more luscious,” she says. “I had the space and support to work at a scale that my heart’s always wanted to, which gave me the confidence to go big going forward.” Her works can stretch 15 feet wide and 20 feet tall.
Stehekin, WAWenatchee World

Virtual art show features Stehekin artists

The Stehekin Community Show, a virtual art show by Arts and Humanities of Stehekin, will run through the end of October. It can be viewed at wwrld.us/stehekinart. The art includes paintings, drawings, sculptures and other mediums, with most of the creations made by artists from the Stehekin area. Several pieces of the artwork are also available for purchase through the website.
Grand Traverse County, MItraverseticker.com

Magic Thursday Artists Summer 2021 Art Show & Sale

The "Magic Thursday" artists came together as a group because they shared a passion for creating art. During the summer months, the group paints en plein air at a variety of locations in the Grand Traverse region. They share studio space at Crooked Tree Art Center during the winter months. Participating artists include Sue Bowerman, Nan Frankland, Ruth Kitchen, Sherry McNamara, Dorothy Mudget, Marilyn Rebant (EMME), & Laura Swire. The exhibit is on display Monday-Friday, from 10am-2pm, & during events in July & Aug.
Norfolk, VAVanity Fair

Art Shows to Visit This Summer

Get thee once again to galleries and museums, anywhere in the world. A retrospective of the artist whose abstract work reflects life’s exuberance is opening this month at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia, and will travel to museums in Washington, D.C.; Nashville; and Georgia. The Metropolitan Museum...
Gorham, MEgorhamtimes.com

New Art Gallery Opens: Healing Arts Gallery

Healing Arts Gallery will be celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, July 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 31 Main Street. Owner, artist, and caring healer, Ramona Allen believes in the restorative powers of art. She believes that color, light and pleasing composition can help bring joy to the viewer.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

NAA artists present summer solo shows

NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association opens two solo shows this week. Oil painter Michael Milczarek showcases land and waterscapes in “Call of the Sea,” the third exhibit of the Summer Artist Series at the Firehouse Center for the Arts’ Institution for Savings Gallery. The gallery is at 1 Market...
Visual ArtHyperallergic

A Landmark Show of Black Women Artists Gets a Second Life

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». As a discipline, art history still has a long way to go when it comes to rectifying its glaring omissions. Yet among the most compelling recent curatorial interventions are ones that have centered Black women. The latest, You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby: The Sapphire Show, gathers its Black feminist muse from a 1970 survey of African American women artists in LA — Sapphire: You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby. Organized by Ortuzar Projects in Tribeca, the reimagining of the historic show maintains the same stellar lineup, featuring works by Gloria Bohanon, Suzanne Jackson, Betye Saar, Senga Nengudi (then Sue Irons), Yvonne Cole Meo, and Eileen Nelson (née Abdulrashid), realized between 1966 and 2021.
DesignThe Lebanon Reporter

VIDEO: The art of inspiration

HERMITAGE — After a few days of work, the mural at Artman Elementary School is taking shape — or, rather, shapes, ranging from the bright green foliage of a tree to Snoopy sitting on his doghouse.
Livingston, NJlivingstonnj.org

ACL Gallery Call for Artists and Artisans

The ACL Gallery invites established and emerging artists and artisans to submit works for its fall show, New Perspectives. All media will be considered, such as paintings, sculpture, photography, jewelry, pottery, glass art, and textiles, including wearable art. Up to 3 JPGs of submissions should be sent to Hugh Mahon, hughman2000@hotmail.com, by Monday, August 9th.
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Must-See: Artist Kat Alyst Debuts First Solo Art Show

Kat Alyst (she/her) is not your typical emerging artist. With striking and haunting imagery, this artist brings the abstract into living art. Foreboding meets fasciation through her lens, creating a glimpse into the unknown and yet nostalgia never yet experienced. Every frame is paired with a range of color use that’s easy on the eyes, and each layer of meaning meld these painting-esque photos together. It’s here that they have a new point of being beyond what using a camera for applied mediums can be.
Chelsea, MAchelsearecord.com

Gallery 456 to Hold Art Show from Boston Area Mask Initiative

The latest exhibit at Gallery 456 celebrates two collaborations sparked by the pandemic. Early into the crisis in 2020 volunteer sewers coming together as the Boston Area Mask Initiative (BAMI) leapt into action when commercial masks were impossible to find. Gathering materials on the fly they created and distributed thousands of free masks. Chelsea was one of many communities they assisted.
Visual ArtBoston Magazine

Virgil Abloh Brings the Art of Fashion to the Institute of Contemporary Art

July’s hottest designer-shopping destination is a museum—who knew?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Even if you aren’t familiar with Virgil Abloh’s name, you’ve likely seen and. admired his work. The founder of the cult-classic streetwear brand...
Duluth, MNBemidji Pioneer

Duluth artist turns his one-car garage into an art gallery

DULUTH — In an outwardly inconspicuous one-car garage, Duluth's Matt Oman has created an art gallery with dozens of hand-selected works by regional landscape painters, jewelry designers and collage artists. Everything here is purposeful, from the first view of a plant hanging slightly off-center against a fresh gallery wall —...
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Female Artist-Inspired Apparel

Aeron is a women's fashion label that takes inspiration from one female artist every year. For its Pre-Fall 2021 collection, Eszter Aron, the founder of the brand, became infatuated by the work of Hungarian-Indian artist Amrita Sher-Gil. A pioneer in modern Indian art, Sher-Gil candidly captured life in the southern region of her ancestral country.
Flat Rock, NCthelaurelofasheville.com

Art in Bloom at The Gallery at Flat Rock

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents its sixth annual Art in Bloom during Labor Day Weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 4–5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Works of art in the gallery and their floral interpretations will be unveiled at a special ticketed preview party on Friday, September 3, from 5–8 p.m. Tickets for this preview reception are $40 per person and include wine and food. There is a one-time fee of $5 per person for the weekend exhibit, which is available for viewing in the gallery and virtually on the gallery website.

